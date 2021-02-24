Jonathan Mensah won't rule out return to Europe

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has failed to rule out a return to Europe to continue his club career.

The centre back has been on the books of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew and is currently the captain of the side.



His time in the United States has been hugely successful with an MLS trophy which came last year and some personal accolades.



Speaking in an interview with Planet Football Africa, Jonathan Mensah said his doors are opened for a return to Europe. He observed that if he keeps performing at top level, his name will interest some clubs in the Europe.



“Never say never. What will get your name out there is if you keep putting in good performances week in and week out for your team.

He also shot down suggestions that the MLS is a league for players at the twilight of the careers.



“This league has been tagged a retirement league but it has attracted big superstars in the likes of Zlatan, Frank Lampard, Rooney among others.



That tells you how competitive this league is and it’s getting even better and better,” he added.



Jonathan Mensah previously played for Evian Thonon in France and Anzhi Makhachkala of Russia.