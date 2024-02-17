Jonathan Sowah scores on debut to hand Al Nasr Benghazi to victory in Libyan Premier League

Striker, Jonathan Sowah

Former Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah showcased his talent in a remarkable debut for Al Nasr Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League, securing a memorable 2-0 win against FC Al Soqour.

Sowah left an indelible mark on the match, contributing a crucial goal that propelled his team to victory.



The game began with an electrifying pace as Sowah wasted no time in making his presence felt. In the 9th minute, he capitalized on a well-timed assist from teammate Gabriel Orok, skillfully finding the back of the net to give Al Nasr an early advantage.



Despite facing formidable opposition, Sowah's performance remained stellar throughout the match. However, a yellow card in the 57th minute briefly interrupted his momentum. Nonetheless, his impact on the game was undeniable.

With victory hanging in the balance, Mohammed Eshkerba sealed the win for Al Nasr with a goal in injury time, securing the team's dominance on the pitch.



Sowah's remarkable debut not only earned him acclaim but also propelled Al Nasr to a three-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League standings.