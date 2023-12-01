Jonathan Sowah to miss Medeama’s crucial game against CR Belouizdad

Medeama

Medeama are set to face Algeria powerhouse CR Belouizdad in their 2023/24 CAF Champions League second group game without their lead marksman Jonathan Sowah.

This is because he accumulated yellow cards and is suspended for the must-win game to revive the club’s fortunes of reaching the knockout stage.



The 24-year-old has fronted the Yellow and Mauves attack since joining last year, leading them to an unprecedented Ghana Premier League title and qualifying them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



The Ghana champions are set to host the CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, Friday, December 1, 2023.

This was after the Mauves and Yellows lost 3-0 to Egypt giants Al Ahly in their maiden game in the competition, a game they were able to hold on for more than an hour without conceding in Cairo.



Augustine Evans Adotey will hope his lads to get the needed win without the services of their trusted goal scorer, Jonathan Sowah.