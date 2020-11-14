Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace star feels ‘honoured’ to represent Ghana

Sat, 14 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight after representing Ghana in the 2-0 victory against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.
The Black Stars defeated the Falcons of Sudan 2-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.
A brace from captain André Ayew propelled the four-time Africa champions to victory.
Ayew’s sibling, Jordan took to social media a day after the game to indicate his satisfaction at representing the West African nation.
“It is always an honour to represent our great country
