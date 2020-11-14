0
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace star feels ‘honoured’ to represent Ghana

30AE3683 5E2B 4D32 A793 C5EDDCCD00D9.jpeg Jordan Ayew, plays for Christal Palace

Sat, 14 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight after representing Ghana in the 2-0 victory against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The Black Stars defeated the Falcons of Sudan 2-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A brace from captain André Ayew propelled the four-time Africa champions to victory.

Ayew’s sibling, Jordan took to social media a day after the game to indicate his satisfaction at representing the West African nation.

“It is always an honour to represent our great country

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: