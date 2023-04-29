Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp score in Crystal Palace's 4-3 win over West Ham

Jordan Ayew celebrates after scoring

Ghanaian duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp were on target in a thrilling encounter for Crystal Palace in their 4-2 win over West Ham at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The Eagles came from behind to win the match after conceding the first goal after nine minutes of action.



Six minutes later, Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew restored parity in the game when he scored with a stupendous strike for Crystal Palace.



Ivorian international, Wilfried Zaha gave Roy Hodgson's men the lead in the 20th minute when he made it 2-1.



Jeffrey Schlupp added to West Ham's woes when he scored the third goal in the match for the Eagles in the 30th minute just before half time.



However, Michail Antonio was able to reduce the deficit for the Hammers just before recess.

However, Palace regained their two-goal advantage in the second half when Eberechi Eze scored the final goal of the match to make it 4-2.



The win sees Palace climb to 11th place in the Premier League table with 40 points, while Ayew and Schlupp's contributions have been a major factor in the team's success this season.



Ayew's goal in the match saw him become the first Ghanaian player in Premier League history to be directly involved in 50 goals.



The striker has now scored four goals and provided two assists so far this season, while Schlupp has also been impressive, scoring three goals and providing one assist.



JNA/WA