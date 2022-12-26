0
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp in action as Crystal Palace suffer heavy defeat to Fulham

Jordan Ayew And Jeffrey Schlupp 876545576 Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew, and Jeffery Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their heavy home defeat against Fulham in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew, who made the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup lasted the entire duration but Schlupp was unable to play full throttle of the clash.

The versatile defender who missed the World Cup tournament was subbed off in the 83rd minute mark. He was replaced by Jairo Riedewald.

Goals from Bobby Reid, Tim Ream, and Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough for the visitors to pick all points at stake at the Selhurst Park on Monday, December 25, 2022.

Fulham shot into the lead in the 34th minute through Bobby Reid who scored from a header.

After the break, Fulham doubled their lead through Tim Ream in the 71st minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the win in the 80th-minute mark.

The pair will hope to have a good second half for Crystal Palace despite suffering defeat on the Premier League's return.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: