Jordan Ayew and Schlupp to work under new coach at Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson resigns

Roy Hodgson has resigned as Crystal Palace coach

Ghanaian players, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp will work under a new coach at Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson has resigned from his position at the club.

Hodgson's resignation comes after he was "taken ill" during training last Thursday morning.



The 76-year-old fell ill and as a result, Palace had to cancel their news conference.



Crystal Palace in an official statement released on Monday, February 19, expressed gratitude to Hodgson for his service and acknowledged his management of 200 games across six seasons.



Roy Hodgson has been in charge at Crystal Palace after taking over from Patrick Viera in 2021.

The club has appointed former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner as their new head coach.



Glasner's first assignment will be against Everton on Monday, February 19, 2024.



JNA/DO