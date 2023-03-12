4
Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players - Pep Guardiola

Sun, 12 Mar 2023

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Jordan Ayew despite Crystal Palace's defeat on Saturday.

The Eagles hosted the defending champions at Selhurst Pack.

Jordan continued his impressive form for the home side until the Citizens were awarded a penalty after Michael Olise's late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot for his 28th goal of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola lauded Palace's fighting spirit and lauded Ayew and Zaha for their impact despite their home defeat.

"It is always tricky playing here [Selhurst Park]," told Sky Sports.

"We are always confident playing at home but I always have this belief that it is always tricky here.

"The way they play and run is just incredible. Jordan Ayew and Zaha are incredible players.

"They are always running and creating spaces for the team," he added.

The defeat extends Palace's concerning league winless run to 10 matches - the longest in the division - and leaves Patrick Vieira's side just four points above the relegation places.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has been named in Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola later this month.

