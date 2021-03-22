Jordan Ayew arrives in Black Stars camp for AFCON qualifier- Reports

Jordan Ayew, Black Stars player

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has joined the Black Stars camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé, next week.

Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor omitted the names of the Ghanaian players based in the United Kingdom with the exception of Kwame Poku of Colchester United due to the reluctance of their clubs to release them for the trip to South Africa, a country on the United Kingdom’s red list of coronavirus risky countries.



A travel from such a country into the UK will require 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine, a directive that will see the players miss a number of club matches on their return from international duty.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Jordan Ayew has joined the Black Stars camp and will be left behind for the trip to South Africa to avoid the quarantine protocols.



He will be available for the São Tomé game here in Accra in the final group game.



Swansea City star Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey will also join the team for the game against São Tomé here in Accra on March 28, 2021.

The duo are expected to arrive in the country next week.



Jordan Ayew’s arrival in camp will help boost the morale of the debutants in camp.



Meanwhile, Stephen Ambrosius has rejected the call-up to join the Germany U-21 team for the upcoming UEFA Euro-21 championship. He was part of six Ghanaian players based abroad handed debut call up by CK Akonnor.



Akonnor named a 29-man squad for the double-header against South Africa and São Tomé on Thursday but reports indicate some players have pulled out.



Below is the 29-man squad for the doubleheader

The squad:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)



Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Gideon Mensah (Vitória de Guimarães – Portugal), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Kasim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim – Germany), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburger SV – Germany)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca – Spain), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)

Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Right Attacking Midfield: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven- Belgium), Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC – Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)