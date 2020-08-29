Jordan Ayew bags a brace as Crystal Palace beat Charlton Athletic in preseason friendly

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew continued from where he left off last season after bagging a brace in Crystal Palaces's preseason friendly victory over Charlton Athletic.
The Crystal Palace player of the season opened the scoring on the hour mark after tapping in from a strong cross from Wilfred Zaha.
Jordan Ayew mopped up is second beautifully after he was released by midfielder Andros Townsend.
Wilfred Zaha completed the scoring for the Eagles after a remarkable run from the half way line, to take on three defenders before firing into the net.
Ayew was the South London side's top scorer last season, with nine goals in the English Premier League.
Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was also in action for the Premier League outfit.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghanaian trio on target as FC Nordjaelland beat HB Køge in nine goal thriller
- Bernard Mensah to wear favourite number 43 jersey at Besiktas
- Godfred Donsah expected in Bologna camp for pre-season
- FC Nordsjaelland unveils Kamaldeen Sulemana as new number 10
- Jordan Ayew eyes top ten finish with Crystal Palace next season
- Read all related articles