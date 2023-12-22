Jordan Ayew becomes sixth Crystal Palace player to score 20 or more Premier League goals

Jordan has two goals this season from 17 games and provided 3 assists in those games

Ghana star Jordan Ayew has become the sixth Crystal Palace player to score 20 or more goals in Premier League.

This comes after his goal on Thursday night against Brighton and Hove Albion in a round 18 match at the Selhurst Park.



The game eventually ended 1-1 after Brighton scored when he was subbed off in the 70th minute.



The Black Stars forward has now scored 20 goals in 176 appearances for the Eagles, providing 16 assists in the process.



The 32-year-old joins a great list of scorers for Crystal Palace led by Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha who has scored 68 times for the Eagles.

Belgium international Christian Benteke is second on the list with 35 goals while Luka Milivojević has 28, with Chris Armstrong in fourth place (23 goals).



Andrew Johnson is in fifth position with 21 goals, one ahead of Jordan Ayew who has just scored his 20th.



The Ghanaian has two goals this season from 17 games and provided 3 assists in those games.



Ayew was making a return from a red card suspension after he was sent off against Liverpool.