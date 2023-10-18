Jordan Ayew blames Ghana's defeat to US on inexperience

Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has cited inexperienced on the side of the against the United States of America.

The Black Stars were unable to recover from Mexico defeat after succumbing to a 4-0 defeat at the Geodis Stadium – Nashville to The Yanks on Wednesday, October 18.



USA broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes into the game through Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna before captain Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage for the host from the spot nine minutes later.



"First of all, I feel like we need a bit of time because it is a new group with a lot of new players and most of the players are inexperienced so it is not easy but we are working on it because we know we don't have time and this type of game is a reality check," he said.

"We know our level but we have to keep working hard to get this equation together and learn how to play together but it will come with time but we also know that football does not need time so we are pushing hard and trying our best to better our performance as a team and with time, it will come."



The Black Stars begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month with the opening game against Madagascar.



