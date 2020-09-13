Sports News

Jordan Ayew completed the most dribbles in his team's win over Southampton

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew could not get on the scoresheet as Crystal Palace beat Southampton by a lone goal in the Premier League opener at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace made a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season as a volley by Wilfried Zaha proved enough to sink Southampton.



The Ghanaian striker attempted and completed the most dribbles in the match than any other player in the game.

Jordan Ayew completed four dribbles, two more than teammates Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze who all got two dribbles each.



The Ghanaian striker could not score but was a handful for the Souhampton defence all game as he lasted the entire duration.

