Jordan Ayew crowned Crystal Palace Player of the Season

Jordan Ayew pulled 37% votes from fans

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been named as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2019/2020 season.

He pulled a whopping 37% of votes from 6,000 fans.



The Ghana international has been superb for the Eagles this season as his nine goals fetched his team 14 points.



He also won 10 Man of the Match awards and two Player of the Month awards in the just-ended Premier League season.



He beat Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to win the award.



By the end of the ceremony, he had claimed awards for the Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season for his excellent solo goal against West Ham United.

In an interview with Palace TV, Ayew explained how the awards meant to him.



“I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well.



“I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.



“I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.”



It is safe to say the 28-year-old is well on his way to become a club legend.

