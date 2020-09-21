Jordan Ayew delighted with win against Manchester United despite penalty miss

Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, has expressed his delights after his side's 'great' victory at Old Trafford on Saturday September, 19 in the English Premier League.
The 29-year-old missed a penalty, which was retaken and scored by Wilfried Zaha as the Eagles defeated Machester United 3-1.
This win becomes the second for Crystal Palace in the 2020/2021 campaign after beating Southampton by a lone goal.
"A great result and performance yesterday. Still disappointed about the pen but main thing was the result! Time to focus on Saturday!," he posted on Twitter after the game.
Crystal Palace will now play Everton on match day three at the Selhurst Park on Saturday September, 26.
A great result & performance yesterday ???????? Still disappointed about the pen but main thing was the result! Time to focus on Saturday! ???????????????????? #cpfc #ghana pic.twitter.com/giYbTXvdsH— Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) September 20, 2020
