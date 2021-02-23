Jordan Ayew earns plaudit from Crystal Palace boss after ‘outstanding’ display against Brighton

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could not hide his admiration for Jordan Ayew after the Ghana striker’s swashbuckling display in the 2-1 win against Brighton.

Ayew delivered his best performance of the season so far during the Eagles’ hard-fought win at Brighton Hove and Albion in the Premier League on Monday night.



Palace started on the back-foot but took the lead thanks to a beautiful goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta before the break. The former Mainz 05 forward was delightfully set up by the unplayable Jordan Ayew.



After half-time, they suffered an onslaught from the hosts with Joel Veltman equalising after 55 minutes.



However, substitute Christian Benteke earned all three points with a stunning volley in stoppage time.

Palace gaffer Roy Hodgson was full of joy for Ayew for the performance he put up at the AMEX Stadium.



“He was outstanding. Behind both goals. First was a wonderful pass from Kouyate, he did incredibly to hold off the challenge. And then running out in the last minute, giving Andros the chance to create. And his defensive work was great. It had to be. We had to be 100% certain around the penalty area to keep them out. We're obviously very pleased,” Hodgson said after the match.



Ayew has assisted three times and netted one goal in 21 league appearances for Crystal Palace in the ongoing season.