Jordan Ayew elated to score for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is elated after scoring his ninth goal of the season in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Milivojevic put the visitors in front thanks to a splendid direct free kick in the 12th minute before Ayew finished off a brilliantly executed team move to give the Eagles all three points.



The win saw the Eagles seal their fourth victory in a row for the first time in the top-flight history at the Vitality stadium.



Crystal Palace are now just four points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United, who currently occupy a Europa League spot for next season.



This season, Jordan Ayew has scored nine goals in 29 appearances for Palace.

The striker is Ghana's top scorer in the Premier League with 25 goals, leapfrogging Leeds United legend Anthony Yeboah to achieve the feat.



Crystal Palace will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday in their match week 31 fixture.





Felt so good to finally be back on the pitch with the boys!

4 consecutive wins ?

4 consecutive clean sheets ?

On to the next game! ????????????????????#cpfc #ghana pic.twitter.com/JvmLSKQovF — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) June 22, 2020

