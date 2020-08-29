Sports News

Jordan Ayew eyes top ten finish with Crystal Palace next season

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew has set his sights on helping the club finish in the top half of the premier league, and possibly qualify for Europe.

Jordan Ayew, the club's players of the season and top scorer is hoping that the Eagles can have a better season than the last campaign where they place 12th.



His nine goals were vital for the South London side confirming their Premier League status early last season.



“Everyone wants to play in the big competitions. We want to finish in the top half of the table. We hope to get a good start to the season and we’ll see how it goes,” he told Citi Sports.

The new season being in a fortnight time with the Eagles beginning their campaign with a home game against Southampton.



The club is beefing up with the arrival of forward Eberechi Eze from QPR, but Ayew is not worried by competition.



“There haven’t been too many changes. The manager is trying to find solutions and different options, which is normal. The most important thing is to stay focused and start the new season well,” he said.

