Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace's win over Sheffield United

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew made his return to Crystal Palace from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in a dramatic win over Sheffield United on January 30, 2024.

Palace manager, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Jordan has returned from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations without injury and would start the game.



The Ghanaian went on to play full throttle in the vital 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Although he was not on the scoresheet, he had a great game in his return.



Jordan Ayew missed three games since joining the Black Stars for the AFCON. They lost two and drawn one.

The 30-year-old's early return to the club is due to Ghana's group-stage exit from the tournament.



Jordan played all three games in the group stage, scoring two goals and providing one assist.



