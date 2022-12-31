0
Jordan Ayew finally scores first goal of the season in final EPL game of 2022

Jordan Ayew FlUP121WIAEPQvY.jfif Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew finally opened his goal-scoring account for Crystal Palace in their win over Bournemouth in the final Premier League game of 2022.

Jordan Ayew scored the first goal in the match for Crystal Palace when he headed home an inviting cross from Micheal Oliseh in the 19th minute.

Micheal Oliseh made it a brace of assists when he sent in a low drive to Eberechi Eze to score from the edge of the box for Palace to go on the break with a two-goal advantage.

The goal scorers Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were later substituted in the 74th minute as Palace sealed their final three points in the year 2022.

Jordan Ayew’s goal marked the end of a 17-match drought in the Premier League after playing nearly one thousand minutes without a goal.

The attacker who has had a difficult spell at Palace scored 3 goals and grabbed 3 assists in 31 matches last season in the league.

He has so far scored one and assisted once in the ongoing 2022/23 Premier League.

JNA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
