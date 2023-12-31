Jordan Ayew grabs assist in Crystal Palace victory against Brentford

Jordan Ayew

In a thrilling encounter at Selhurst Park, Jordan Ayew orchestrated a spectacular turnaround for Crystal Palace as they clinched a 3-1 victory against Brentford in a captivating English Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew started the game at Selhurst Park and lasted 90 +2 mins, he was replaced by compatriot Jeffery Schlupp.



Despite an early setback with Brentford seizing the lead courtesy of Lewis-Potter's clinical strike, Ayew emerged as the catalyst for Crystal Palace's resurgence. The Ghanaian attacker showcased his prowess by delivering a precision assist, setting up Michael Olise, who artfully finished Ayew's curling cross from the right with the outside of his boot.



Palace continued to build on their momentum, with Eze propelling them into the lead. Skillfully maneuvering past defenders, Eze received a pass from Mitchell, outmaneuvered Pinnock, and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner.

The Eagles' dominance didn't wane after the break, as Olise struck again, displaying his agility by eluding Collins and calmly dispatching a low effort into the bottom-left corner.



Despite Brentford's attempts to stage a comeback, including a near miss by Maupay that rattled the crossbar, Palace held their ground. The victory sets the stage for an exciting FA Cup clash, with Palace gearing up to host Everton in the third round.