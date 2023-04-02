8
Jordan Ayew grabs assist in Crystal Palace win against Leicester City

Jordan Ayew FlUP121WIAEPQvY.jfif Jordan Ayew set Meteta up for a left foot goal

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Jordan Ayew assisted one of the goals in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts got off to a fast start and never looked back, gaining the ball high up inside the Leicester half on multiple occasions and forcing Daniel Iversen into action on numerous occasions.

Cheick Doucouré's low attempt was stopped, Wilfried Zaha's was forced away, and Ebere Eze was denied despite moving past several players. Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi were dominant, and the Eagles had 19 shots on target at halftime, easily their best total since the start of the season.

Leicester came out far more confident and had their finest period in control after the interval, scoring on substitute Ricardo Pereira's sweetly struck effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Palace equalized just minutes later, Ebere Eze's fantastic free-kick smashed off the bottom of the goal, clipping Daniel Iversen's back and settling in the back of the net.

Jean-Philippe Mateta made it 2-1 deep into the fifth minute of stoppage time. Mateta received a pass from Black Stars attacker Jordan Ayew through the middle and slotted home with his left foot.

