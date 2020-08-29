Sports News

Jordan Ayew heaps praises on Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has said a lot of good things about his club's boss, Roy Hodgson.

He revealed that Roy helped him a lot in his efficiency as a player which in turn helped him become the club's top scorer and player of the season.



"First of all, I would like to thank him [Roy Hodgson], the staff and the board as well. During the training sessions, even if on the weekend things weren't going the way we all wanted, I was showing good things so I think that is what pushed them to make it permanent,” he informed the Ghanaian media.

“I fought hard and it forced him to give me the opportunity to prove myself week in week out. He has been really good to me.”



“He has brought efficiency in my game and made me understand that football is all about efficiency and of course I understood that if I have two chances, I have to make sure that at least one goes in because we are in a team where we don't create much opportunities so we really needed to be clinical.”

