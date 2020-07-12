Sports News

Jordan Ayew in action as Crystal Palace is beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew was in action this afternoon when his Crystal Palace outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

With a few more games to end the 2019/2020 English Premier League season, the two teams were in action at the Villa Park to fight for 3 maximum points.



Just 7 minutes into the game, Mamadou Sakho scored to give Crystal Palace the lead.



Unfortunately, it was ruled out for a handball after a review by the Video Assistant referee (VAR).



The first half of numerous chances ended with Aston Villa with a 1-goal lead courtesy a strike from Egyptian international Trezeguet.

In the second half, the pulsating encounter that ensued between the two teams saw the winger scoring again to complete his brace to power Aston Villa to a 2-0 victory.



Striker Jordan Ayew lasted 65 minutes of the game before his place was taken by Andros Townsend.



The Ghanaian forward has played 34 games this season and has 9 goals to his good.

