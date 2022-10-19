1
Jordan Ayew is a team player - Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Jordan Ayew11 610x400 Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has heaped praises on 'team player 'Jordan Ayew following his consistent performance for the club this season.

Ayew has been deployed in a central role for the Eagles so far this term, having made 10 league appearances and provided one assist.

The 31-year-old was instrumental for Palace as they came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 on match week 11 at Selhurst Park

"Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position. He is going to be giving 100 percent to the team," Vieira said.

"He is one of those players that you call a team player. On the pre-season tour, we tried him for around 15-20 minutes in central midfield and he did really well.

"We had a bit of a conversation on that and he liked to be around those positions as well, so that gave us a bit more tactical flexibility – but I like to have players in their best positions and his best position is on the right-hand side."

Source: footballghana.com
