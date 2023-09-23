Jordan Ayew is fine, says Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson ahead of Fulham clash

Jordan Ayew [L]

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has delivered encouraging news regarding the availability of Jordan Ayew for their upcoming match against Fulham.

The Ghana striker has made a swift recovery from an injury sustained during last week's 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa.



Ayew was forced to leave the field after just 25 minutes, and the injury was initially described as a "dead leg" by Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy.



Although there were initial doubts about Ayew's readiness to return, he has successfully worked his way back into the squad. While he may not start the game, Ayew is expected to feature in the match as Crystal Palace aims to regain their winning form on Sunday.

Hodgson provided reassurance about Ayew's condition, stating, "[Jordan] is fine – he took a nasty blow, it gave him a dead leg but he trained fine, yes, but we have also recovered Marc Guéhi as well, who picked up an injury playing for England. That has recovered well."



Ayew has played a pivotal role for Crystal Palace this season, contributing three assists in six games. His outstanding performances in August earned him the distinction of being named the club's best player for the month.



His potential return to the lineup will be a significant boost for the team as they look to secure a positive result against Fulham.