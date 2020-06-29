Sports News

Jordan Ayew leads Crystal Palace attack against Burnley tonight

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has been named to lead the attack of Crystal Palace in their game against Burnley in the English Premier League tonight.

The sensational attacker has been in fine form all season and has been picked by manager Roy Hodgson to lead the attack of the Eagles as they target picking up maximum points at home.



The matchday 32 fixture between Crystal Palace and Burnley will be played at the Selhurst Park with Simon Hooper as the referee for the day.



In the Palace attack, there is Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend operating from the flanks.



They will be expected to supply the balls to Jordan Ayew who will be operating through the middle as the center forward.

This season, Jordan Ayew has made 30 appearances for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and has 9 goals plus 1 assist.



Check out the Eagles first eleven for the Burnley clash which kicks off at 19:00GMT below.





