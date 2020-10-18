Jordan Ayew misses Brighton clash amid Ghana coronavirus fears

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew was left out of the squad that played Brighton in the M23 derby on Sunday in the English Premier League with fears he could have contracted coronavirus while playing for Ghana.

In the best-case scenario, the Black Stars striker could be self-isolating following Ghanasoccernet.com discovery that there was a widespread outbreak of the deadly disease while he was on international duty last week.



Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is yet to comment on the absence of their star man who was voted the club's best player for last season.



But with no known injury or suspension Ayew's absence is suspicious as he is a first-choice player for the English Premier League team.

European clubs are on high alert after as many as five Ghana internationals tested positive for the coronavirus after playing Mali and Qatar in Antalya, Turkey.



Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah, Spain-based defender Joseph Aidoo, Kasim Nuhu of TSG Hoffenheim and Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah contracted the virus during their stay in camp.



Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban has been hospitalized in Turkey after showing strong symptoms of coronavirus with a very high temperature.