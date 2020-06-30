Sports News

Jordan Ayew needs more hunger to become a ‘killer’ striker – Marcel Desailly

Ghanaian born former France Legend, Marcel Desailly, says Jordan Ayew needs to add some ruthlessness and ‘killer’ instincts to his finishing before he can be regarded as a complete striker.

Marcel Desailly who played for several top teams in Europe and had a stint with Chelsea added that at 28 Jordan is entering what is often considered as the peak years of a footballer.



He said, Jordan has had a fantastic season so far and a few fine-tuning will see him in one of the traditional top six clubs in the English Premier League.



Ayew is currently the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League with 25 goals, breaking Tony Yeboah’s previous record.



According to Desailly, joining Chelsea will help Jordan Ayew get to a higher level in his career.



It’s time for him. He’s 28 years old now and he has reached a very high level, as well as being quite consistent in his performances,” Marcel Desailly told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

“We need him to have more hunger. We want him to become a killer. You can see in his face that he is not really a killer, but he is showing great ability, and being at Chelsea can bring him to the level that we all know that he can get to because he is a very good player.



Ayew has been superb for Crystal Palace this season, scoring 10 league goals so far – the most by any Crystal Palace player.



Ayew's last goal - in a 2-0 away triumph over Bournemouth - did not just draw him close to double figures but also put him clear as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the history of the Premier League with 25 goals.



He sits one goal above former Leeds United forward Anthony Yeboah.



Seven of Jordan Ayew's strikes came while he was on the books of Aston Villa, eight while with Swansea City and 10 at Palace.

He reached the 25-goal mark in 129 matches while Yeboah scored his 24 goals in 47 appearances.



Ayew is also on the brink of breaking another record, this time at Palace, with seven more matches to the end of the season.



The attacker's goals so far have won Palace 14 points in this term, leaving him just one point behind Andrew Johnson’s contribution in 2004-05 as no single player has collected The Eagles more points in Premier League history.



Ayew joined Palace in January 2019 for a half-season loan stint from Swansea.



Despite a frustrating spell which yielded only one league goal, the striker was signed on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

He first came to England in 2015, signing for Villa from French side Lorient. In January 2017, he left for Swansea.



While in France, Ayew also played for Sochaux and Olympique Marseille.





The recent form of @jordan_ayew9 has caught massive attention and many believe he should be playing for @ChelseaFC, @ManUtd or @SpursOfficial. Chelsea and France legend @marceldesailly thinks same. Marcel believes the Ghana striker is ready for Chelsea. Do u agree? pic.twitter.com/OqOTJ9ufFC — s.t.s. ???????????? (@DeSheikh1) June 28, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.