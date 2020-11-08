Jordan Ayew nets first goal of the season as Crystal Palace beat Leeds United

Ayew bagged his first goal of the season against Leeds

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the campaign as Crystal Palace cruised to a 4-1 victory over Leeds United.

The Ghanaian striker recently returned to action after contracting coronavirus whiles on International duty with his country. Eberechi Eze registered his first Crystal Palace goal with a sublime free-kick as Roy Hodgson's side thrashed Leeds United in an entertaining match at Selhurst Park.



Scott Dann headed in Eze's corner to put Palace ahead after 12 minutes, before £19.5m summer signing Eze, 22, curled his set-piece expertly into the top corner.



Leeds striker Patrick Bamford had been denied an equalizer when his excellent, chipped finish was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee because of his outstretched arm being offside.

But Bamford, who endured a difficult loan spell with Palace in 2015, took his next chance just as well, controlling Mateusz Klich's header with his chest before firing into the bottom corner. Palace's two-goal advantage was restored before half-time as Helder Costa conceded an own-goal in attempting to block Patrick van Aanholt's cross from the left.



Pascal Struijk headed narrowly wide and Ezgjan Alioski was denied as Leeds chased a second-half response, but Jordan Ayew put the result beyond doubt with Palace's fourth on 70 minutes.Crystal Palace moved up to sixth with victory, three points behind leaders Southampton, as Leeds dropped to 15th.