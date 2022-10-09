Jordan Ayew picks up injury in Crystal Palace's win over Leeds United

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew picked up an injury while in action for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Ayew started the game but could not last for the entire duration after sustaining an injury in Palace's 2-1 win over Leeds United.



The Black Stars striker was subbed off for Tyrick Mitchell in the 65th minute due to the injury setback.

The former Marseille star has been instrumental for Patrick Vieira’s side this season, featuring 8 times and providing 2 assists in the process.



Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira said after the game that they will consult the medical officers to know the extent of Jordan Ayew's injury.