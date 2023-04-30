Jordan Ayew praises Crystal Palace's teamwork after victory over West Ham United

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew has praised his team's performance following their 4-3 victory over West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

Ayew scored a quick equalizer for the Eagles after West Ham had taken an early lead at Selhurst Park.



Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Ayew said, "I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded. Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games."



Palace went on to score two more goals before halftime through Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp, while West Ham managed to reduce the deficit to just one goal with two goals from set-pieces. However, Ebere Eze's second-half penalty secured the win for the home side.

Ayew also spoke about the team's desire to work together and be decisive in front of goal. "We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve."



The Ghanaian international also praised manager Roy Hodgson, saying, "Roy has come in and done a really good job. He has experience, calmness and we knew him before. He has given us belief to believe in our qualities and to express ourselves."



The win all but confirms Palace’s safety in the top flight.