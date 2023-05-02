Jordan Ayew reaches 100 career goals

Ghana international Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has scored his 100th goal for club and country.

Jordan Ayew racked up an incredible milestone in Crystal Palace's clash against West Ham United.



The Eagles recorded a 4-3 win at Selhurst Park over West Ham United on Saturday to stay comfortable on the table.



The Black Stars forward registered his name on the scoresheet when his outfit defeated West Hama to merit the three maximum points on Saturday.



Ayew scored in the first half to restore parity for the host, which was his 100th for club and country. The forward has now scored three goals under Roy Hodgson, who was reappointed after the international break.



He has scored for six different clubs to date.

Between 2009 and 2014, the 31-year-old scored 22 times for Marseille. The French club loaned out Ayew to Sochaux where he scored 5 goals.



The forward also had stint with fellow French club Lorients and scored 13 goals before he departed to England.



Aston Villa signed Ayew in 2015, and he racked up 10 goals for the club. He also scored 12 goals for Swansea City during his spell there.



Currently with Crystal Palace, Ayew has bagged 19 goals since his arrival in 2018.



The 31-year-old has 19 goals for Ghana since making his debut in 2010.