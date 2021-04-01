Jordan Ayew react to Ghana’s qualification to AFCON

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is elated to have played a role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Crystal Palace star scored 2 goals in Ghana’s six matches as the Black Stars qualified for a nine successive Cup of Nations.



Ayew has now rejoined his Crystal Palace side in England. The 29-year-old has expressed delight in Ghana’s Nations Cup berth.



“It’s always a special feeling being back home & playing for my country ????????⚽️ Very happy to have qualified to AFCON 2022! Credit to everyone involved. See you soon,” he tweeted.

The attacker is expected to play a huge part at the competition in Cameroon next year.



He will be appearing at his fifth Nations Cup having played in the last four editions.