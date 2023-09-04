Jordan Ayew reacts after grabbing Crystal Palace Player of the Month award

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace attacker, Jordan Ayew, finds himself in the spotlight at Crystal Palace.

Ayew has clinched the coveted Crystal Palace Player of the Month award, and his reaction to this remarkable achievement is nothing short of inspiring.



Amidst his outstanding performance, Ayew's two assists in August were pivotal in securing seven crucial points for the Eagles in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Ayew defeated Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze, and Jefferson Lerma to win the award.



“It’s been a while – a very long time since I’ve gotten a trophy as well!" Ayew said, speaking to Palace TV. "I’d just like to thank everyone – the fans, the club, and the staff – for supporting me since Roy [Hodgson] has come in.



"He’s been really good to me and putting me into positions where I can express myself and feel more comfortable. He gives me the freedom to express myself and as a player that’s all you can ask for.



"Every game I try to tell myself that I need to be efficient and make something happen. At the moment, things are going well. It's still the start of the season, there are still a lot of games to go, and hopefully it'll continue," he ended.

Check the tweet below:



