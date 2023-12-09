Jordan Ayew red carded in Crystal Palace's home defeat to Liverpool

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew was sent off in Crystal Palace's home defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles hosted the Reds at Selhurst Park as they threw away an advantage to lose 2-1.



Ayew was first booked deservedly on the hour mark following a bad tackle on an opponent.



However, Ayew received his second caution in the match fifteen minutes later, leading to his dismissal after another bad foul on Harvey Elliott.



Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty kick to give Palace the lead just a few minutes after the half-time break.

Liverpool restored parity in the 76th minute when Egypt star Mohamed Salah had his shot take a deflection to beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.



The Reds grabbed the maximum points of the match when Salah teed up youngster Harvey Elliott to net the match-winner in stoppage time.



Ayew, who has been key for Roy Hodgson's side this campaign, having made 16 appearances, where he has scored once and provided three assists is expected to miss the next two games.