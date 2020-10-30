Jordan Ayew returns to training after Coronavirus

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has returned to training weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ghana striker tested positive for the virus days after he returned to his club in London following an international game for the Black Stars.



Jordan had been out on quarantine for a few days but after testing negative for the virus, the striker is back in training with his teammates.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson made the announcement at a presser for this weekend’s game and further stated that Jordan is in contention for a place in the starting team for the game against Wolves.