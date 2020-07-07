Sports News

Jordan Ayew reveals reason behind permanent move to Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has revealed the reason for penning a permanent deal with Crystal Palace last summer despite a tough loan spell.

The 28-year-old has moved from a bench warmer to the most influential player in just 12 months, with his 9 goals the most by a Palace player in the English Premier League.



Ayew reveals the aura around the club and the people were the main factors that persuaded him to make the move from Swansea.



"The first season wasn’t great but in the dressing room, in the building, the people were really, really good to me and so I really wanted to stay. My family were happy as well in London, so everything was good. On the football side, it was a bit difficult but I had confidence in myself that I could make it," he told Premier League Productions.

"Thanks to the football club, the manager, the Chairman, Dougie [Freedman], the staff, I think they all had faith in me and that’s why they signed me. That’s why things have changed. I’ve tried to do my best every time and when you work hard you get rewarded.



"I’ve changed a lot of things: my attitude, my desire to succeed, a bit of luck. When you work hard, you provoke the luck. I just wanted to do well this season; I came with big ambitions and things have changed but there’s still room for improvement."

