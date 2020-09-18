Jordan Ayew reveals the motivation behind his success

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has revealed the particular thing that spurs him on to excel in his profession as a footballer.

Ayew says each time he steps onto the pitch, he gives his all because he does not want to regret anything in future.



The Black Stars striker says the fear of regret motivates him to play well and score goals.



“I promised myself that, by the time I stop playing this game, I will make sure that I have no regrets”. He said in an interview.



“My obligation is to make sure that every weekend when I step on the pitch for any game, whether it is for the Black Stars or my club, I have to make sure that I am at my best every time.



“I will make sure that I kill myself on the pitch each weekend and that is a promise I made to myself and for now, that is the direction I am heading in.” He concluded.

Jordan’s ‘fear of regret’ spurred him on to achieve remarkable success last season.



He broke the record for most goals by a Ghanaian player in the Premier League and also emerged the best player at Crystal Palace.



Jordan also won the Palace players’ player of the year with his wonderful strike against West Ham winning goal of the year.



Jordan will be in action when Palace face Manchester United in their second game of the 2020/2021 season.

