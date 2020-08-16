Sports News

Jordan Ayew's Fantasy Premier League price soars

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has seen his fine season on the pitch rewarded in the Fantasy Premier League(FPL).

The striker's price has now increased to £6m just some few quid to get to the A listers who are mostly priced at £9.5m.



Fantasy Premier League's popularity matches that of the English Premier League as more than hundreds of millions of people are involved every season.

Jordan, 28, was the top scorer for his club Crystal Palace with nine gaols and that has been rewarded with a steep rise in his price that is commensurate with his form.The Ghanaian striker was valued at just a mere £5 million pounds last season and that was primarily due to his abysmal form the previous season.



His price is far bigger than any Crystal Palace player and that is rightly so as he was voted Palace player of the year and Players player of the year alongside goal of the season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.