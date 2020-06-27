Sports News

Jordan Ayew's best is yet to come - Odartey Lamptey

Former Aston Villa midfielder Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his happiness for Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew but added that his best is yet to come.

Ayew has scored nine times for Crystal Palace this season and has surpassed Tony Yeboah for most goals ever scored by a Ghanaian in the Premier League (25).



His goals have also earned 17 points for the Eagles and have been widely regarded as their best player in this campaign.



In an interview with Joy FM, Odartey Lamptey stated that Ayew is yet to reach his peak and can be the successor to Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars.

“I said it six years ago that Jordan may be the next Tony Yeboah and step in Asamoah Gyan’s shoes. When he was going to England, Villa called me to ask me certain things about him and I told them his height his qualities.”



“I was surprised that they didn’t take him permanently but I am sure we are yet to see the best of Jordan. I saw him playing when he was a child and I know what he is capable of,” he concluded.

