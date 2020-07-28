Sports News

Jordan Ayew's goal against West Ham wins Amazon Prime goal of the season

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew's brilliant solo effort against West Ham United in the 2019/2020 English Premier League has won Amazon Prime's goal of the season.

The Crystal Palace attacker weaved his way through four defenders, before expertly chipping the ball past West Ham goalie Roberto.



The goal was nominated goal of the week on Premier League matchday 19.



Jordan Ayew ended the 2019/2020 English Premier League season with an assist to fellow Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp as Crytal Palace drew with Tottenham on matchday 38.

The Black Stars striker was involved in 12 goals for Palace after scoring nine and providing three assists.





Our 2019/20 Premier League Goal of the Season!@CPFC's @jordan_ayew9 produced the extraordinary ???? pic.twitter.com/l7EHyfDt8h — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) July 27, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.