Jordan Ayew’s premier league performance exciting – CK Akonnor

Black Stars Coach CK Akunnor has lauded Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew over his recent great run of form at his club side.

He described Jordan’s scintillating performance as one that is good for Ghana.



Jordan scored his ninth goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth which has seen him topple Tony Yeboah’s record as the Ghanaian with the most goals in premier league with 25 goals in 129 games.



Speaking to Starr Sports, Coach Akunnor insists Jordan Ayew is gradually maturing into a household name in the premier league.



“I feel good and it’s good for us as a football nation and he is gradually growing to become a big name in the premiership and we are all happy, he said.“

He added “I personally have some likeness for him , the way he is growing , being a very young man and the way he is now maturing into a big player and somebody who always leads the attack, I think it’s a great thing.”



“I will encourage him to continue with his fine form, it’s a great thing and it will always help us.” Akunnor concluded.



Jordan has however assured that he is staying positive, as his team faces league leaders Liverpool later today.

