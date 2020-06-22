Sports News

Jordan Ayew sets sight on Liverpool after Bournemouth victory

Crystal Palace star man, Jordan Ayew has set his sight on the team's next match in the English Premier League against table-topping Liverpool FC in mid-week.

The Ghanaian international had the opportunity of returning to the pitch to play last Saturday after staying away from competitive football for the last 3 months when the sport was suspended because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



He displayed good form and netted Crystal Palace's second goal of the day that helped the side to record a 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

With that game out of the way, Jordan Ayew is looking forward to playing against Liverpool in mid-week.



“Felt so good to finally be back on the pitch with the boys! 4 consecutive wins. 4 consecutive clean sheets. On to the next game”, the 28-year-old attacker said in a post on Twitter.

