Jordan Ayew sets sight on Liverpool after Bournemouth victory

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Crystal Palace star man, Jordan Ayew has set his sight on the team's next match in the English Premier League against table-topping Liverpool FC in mid-week.
The Ghanaian international had the opportunity of returning to the pitch to play last Saturday after staying away from competitive football for the last 3 months when the sport was suspended because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
He displayed good form and netted Crystal Palace's second goal of the day that helped the side to record a 2-0 win against Bournemouth.
With that game out of the way, Jordan Ayew is looking forward to playing against Liverpool in mid-week.
“Felt so good to finally be back on the pitch with the boys! 4 consecutive wins. 4 consecutive clean sheets. On to the next game”, the 28-year-old attacker said in a post on Twitter.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.