‘Jordan Ayew should be made next Black Stars captain’ – Says Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Solar Ayew, the Spokesperson for the Ayew family says younger brother of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew should be made the next Black Stars captain.

The Spokesperson of the family of the Ayews says the player who is currently playing for Crystal Palace FC in the English Premier League should be the next leader of the Black Stars



According to him, no other player than Jordan Ayew is the right person for the Black Stars team.



“The next in line for Blackstars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things that's why Jordan is not the captain of the stars”.



He also spoke about Andre Ayew and his achievements with the senior national team.

“Dede Ayew has achieved so much for Ghana and Ghanaians are aware.”



He added, “Who is General Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew? someone who has achieved more than you. I thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour (Bayern ) who was saying that.”



“He(Dede Ayew) will consider retirement at the appropriate time. Dede Ayew would be happy to win the Africa Best Player instead of winning the AFCON for Ghana”.



“This is because if he wins the Africa best it’s still for Ghana, not the Ayew family”, he told EZRA FM & EZRA TV.