Sports News

Jordan Ayew sparks 2020/21 Premier League season with a blistering performance

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew (middle)

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew started his 2020/21 Premier League season with a blistering performance, completing the most dribbles in Crystal Palace’s clash win over Southampton on Saturday September, 12.

The Eagles pipped Southampton at the Selhurst Park on Saturday through Wilfried Zaha's first half goal.



The Black Stars player completed four dribbles.



His teammates, Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze came close to Jordan with two dribbles each.

Jordan lasted the entire duration of the match, meanwhile his compatriot, Jeffrey Schlupp played 65 minutes.



He played a great match and would be disappointed for receiving a yellow card.

