Jordan Ayew starts as Otto Addo makes three changes in line up to face South Korea

Five Major Talking Points From Black Stars Defeat To Portugal Black Stars

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has made three changes in his lineup to face South Korea in the second Group H fixture at the Education City Stadium.

Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, and Tariq Lamptey all start replacing Alex Djiku, Baba Rahman, and Alidu Seidu who started in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal on opening day.

Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus; A. Ayew, J. Ayew, Williams.

