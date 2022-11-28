Jordan Ayew starts as Otto Addo makes three changes in line up to face South Korea

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has made three changes in his lineup to face South Korea in the second Group H fixture at the Education City Stadium.
Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, and Tariq Lamptey all start replacing Alex Djiku, Baba Rahman, and Alidu Seidu who started in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal on opening day.
Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus; A. Ayew, J. Ayew, Williams.
