Jordan Ayew still has something to offer Black Stars unlike Andre Ayew – Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Jordan Ayew

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko star Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has chosen Jorden Ayew over Andre Ayew in the Black Stars.

According to Kuffour, the Nottingham Forest star is done with the Black Stars and must therefore, be shown the exit door.



Despite calling for the exclusion of the captain, Kuffour, who won the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak has asserted Andre Ayew’s junior brother, Jordan still has something to offer the Black Stars.



“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour asserted. “Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have.”

Kuffour further emphasized that Ayew’s younger brother, Jordan Ayew, still has a significant role to play in the national team and has more to offer compared to Andre.



“Andre Ayew has served and must give way,” Kuffour stated. “His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”



Ayew, who plies his trade for Nottingham is the most capped player for the Black Stars. He has 113 appearances with 24 goals.