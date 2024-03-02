Jordan Ayew voted Crystal Palace Player of the Month for February

Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has once again been recognized for his exceptional performance on the pitch, as he clinched the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for February.

This marks his second win of the Cinch Player of the Month trophy this season, having previously secured the honor in August, 2023



Ayew’s outstanding contributions earned him over 54% of the total votes, solidifying his status as a fan favorite among Crystal Palace supporters.



The talented forward achieved a significant milestone in his career during the previous weekend, as he notched his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace during their commanding 3-0 victory over Burnley.

In that match, Ayew displayed his prowess by scoring a goal and providing an assist, taking his total goal contributions for the season to 10.



This impressive performance follows Ayew’s memorable goal against Everton at Goodison Park, which saw him nominated for the prestigious Premier League Goal of the Month award.



Despite facing stiff competition for February’s Player of the Month accolade, including from new arrival Adam Wharton, Ayew’s consistent excellence on the field ultimately made him the standout choice for the award.