Jordan Ayew was not rude to me - Akrobeto explains 'awkward' meeting during Black Stars training

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Akwesi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto, has stated that Black Stars winger Jordan Ayew did not treat him rudely during their meeting at training before the game against Central African Republic.

Jordan has been chastised for allegedly behaving impolitely towards a respected actor who paid a visit to the player's training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Akrobeto has explained he had a long chat on the sideline with the Crustal Palace forward who did not partake in the session.



The TV host urged Ghanaians to disregard the incorrect narrative, claiming that his original conversation with the player was not captured in the video shared by the Black Stars official handle, but rather his moment with Jordan and the rest of the players after training.



"Some people were claiming that Jordan Ayew gave me an attitude when I greeted him. He was the first person I spoke to. He didn't train with the team and he was sitting alone when I got there I sat beside him and we spoke for about five minutes before I interacted with all the players who gathered after training. So I had spoken with Jordan Ayew already so there was no need for him to stand up. For those of you who are forming different narratives, it's totally wrong. They were happy and they were cheerful that I visited them," he clarified on his Real News show on UTV.



Akrobeto visited Black Stars players during their training session on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

In a video shared by the official handle of the Black Stars, he was spotted exchanging pleasantries with the players. He spoke with Kudus Mohammed, Richard Ofori, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew.



The comedian had a long chat with Andre as they laughed off some jokes in a wholesome moment.



Ghana went on to beat Central African Republic 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.





Akrobeto clears the air on encounter with Jordan Ayew at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi#RealsNews #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/SXW9L1gUiv — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 8, 2023













